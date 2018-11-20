Date Taken: 11.20.2018 Date Posted: 12.30.2018 09:42 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 55493 Filename: 1812/DOD_106340222.mp3 Length: 00:00:30 Year 2018 Location: APO, 1, TR

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Merry Shipmas, by SrA Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.