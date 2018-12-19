(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coffee & Canvas

    Coffee & Canvas

    APO, 1, TURKEY

    12.19.2018

    Audio by Senior Airman Jessica Avallone 

    AFN Incirlik

    Coffee & Canvas public service announcement. (U.S. Air force Audio by Senior Airman Jessica Avallone)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2018
    Date Posted: 12.30.2018 09:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 55490
    Filename: 1812/DOD_106340219.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2018
    Location: APO, 1, TR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coffee & Canvas, by SrA Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Turkey
    PSA
    Incirlik Air Base
    Coffee
    Canvas
    Coffee & Canvas
    Paint and sip
    Jessica Avallone

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT