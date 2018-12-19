Coffee & Canvas public service announcement. (U.S. Air force Audio by Senior Airman Jessica Avallone)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2018
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2018 09:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|55490
|Filename:
|1812/DOD_106340219.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2018
|Location:
|APO, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coffee & Canvas, by SrA Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT