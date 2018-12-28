Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force Europe-Africa 19.1 recently participated in exercise Winter Warrior in Haltdalen, Norway. Winter Warrior was a three-week exercise that tested the Marines abilities to adapt to harsh weather conditions, move across long distances in the snow, and push themselves to complete the mission despite stringent circumstances.



The Marine Corps recently announced that it will start fielding the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle to Marines, replacing the Corps’ High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle fleet. The new JLTV provides improved protection, sustainability, and networked mobility that balances payload, performance and protection across a full range of military operations. Fielding of the new JLTV's will begin in February of 2019, with initial operational capability planned for late Summer of 2019.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil; and to all the Marines and sailors stationed across the globe have a safe and prosperous New Year!