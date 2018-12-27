(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    12.27.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, alongside members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, recently wrapped up exercise Yama Sakura 75 at Camp Courtney in Okinawa, Japan. Yama Sakura is an annual bilateral-exercise focused on enhancing U.S. and Japanese combat readiness and joint-service capability and demonstrating U.S. resolve to support the security interests of allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines with 8th Engineer Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, recently participated in an explosive ordnance field exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The exercise consisted of realistic training that allowed EOD leadership to evaluate their Marine's combat effectiveness in a safe, controlled environment; in turn better preparing the unit for future operations.

    This week in Marine Corps history in 1927,
    Marines fought in the Battle of Camino Real in Nicaragua during the Banana Wars.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2018
    Date Posted: 12.27.2018
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    8th Engineer Support Battalion
    DMAMAMM
    DMAMPROD
    Yama Sakura 75
    Battle of Camino Real

