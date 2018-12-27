Today's story: Thrift Savings Plan is a good way for military members to save for retirement.
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2018
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2018 10:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|55428
|Filename:
|1812/DOD_106333059.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 27 December 2018 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT