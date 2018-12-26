Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



The Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert Neller, and the Secretary of the Navy, The Honorable Richard V. Spencer, recently visited deployed service members in Europe, Southwest Asia, and the Middle East for the holiday season. The Navy and Marine leaders spoke to troops about readiness and the future of the Navy and Marine Corps.



Also in the Corps,

Approximately 130 Marines and Sailors from Task Force Koa Moana recently returned home to Camp Pendleton, Califronia, after 3 months of operations across multiple countries in the Indo-Pacific and South Pacific regions. While deployed, Marines and sailors worked alongside partner nation militaries and government officials in a number of exercises which helped enhance regional theater-security cooperation between allied and partner nations.



On this day in Marine Corps history in 1776,

Marines participated in the Second Battle of Trenton as part of Gen. George Washington's force during the American Revolutionary War.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.