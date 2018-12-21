(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    KeesKast - Ep. 13 - A1C Jordan Boone military family

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Suzanna Plotnikov 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Suzanna Plotnikov sits down with Airman 1st Class Jordan Boone and talks with her about her experience growing up as a military brat and the impact it had on her.

    AUDIO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KeesKast - Ep. 13 - A1C Jordan Boone military family, by A1C Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Keesler Air Force Base

