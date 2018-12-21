(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 2018 December 21 B

    UNITED STATES

    12.21.2018

    Audio by Senior Airman Timmethy James 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's Story: Airmen at Travis Air Force Base, California are implementing new innovative strategies to reduce man hours and enhance mission effectiveness for the Air Force's largest air mobility wing.

    Date Taken: 12.21.2018
    Date Posted: 12.21.2018 10:06
    This work, Air Force Radio News 2018 December 21 B, by SrA Timmethy James, identified by DVIDS

