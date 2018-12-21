(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 2018 December 21 A

    Air Force Radio News 2018 December 21 A

    UNITED STATES

    12.21.2018

    Audio by Senior Airman Timmethy James 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's Story: Air University's newest course at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama will help future Air Force squadron commanders thrive in their command positions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2018
    Date Posted: 12.21.2018 10:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 55368
    Filename: 1812/DOD_106323645.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 22

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 2018 December 21 A, by SrA Timmethy James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    squadrons
    squadron
    alabama
    commander
    maxwell air force base
    air university
    enhance
    revitalize
    air force radio news
    afrn
    squadron commanders

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT