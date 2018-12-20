Today's story: Secretary of the Air Force Deputy Chief Information Officer, William Marion shared the soon-to-come changes to the Air Force's Cyber community at a Cyber Personnel all-call at Hurlburt Field, Florida.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2018
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2018 15:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|55358
|Filename:
|1812/DOD_106321649.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 20 December 2018 A, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT