Marine Minute

Marines with 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, participated in Operation Wild Buck at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, December 18th. Operation Wild Buck is a proof-of-concept exercise designed to demonstrate the possible employment of multiple-integrated unmanned aerial systems for the purpose of tracking missing or unauthorized personnel and animals in response to potential wildfires or disasters.



Also in the Corps,

Approximately 2,500 Marines and sailors with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit departed from Norfolk Naval Base for a deployment at sea with the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group on December 17th. The MEU will serve as a sea-based, expeditionary crisis-response force capable of conducting amphibious missions across a full range of military operations.



On this day in Marine Corps history in 1989,

Marines participated in Operation Just Cause, which was launched in Panama to protect American lives and apprehend Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega.



