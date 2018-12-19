Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



Marine Sgt. Gary Wilson, a drill instructor at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, was posthumously awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal during a ceremony at the recruit depot, December 12th. Sgt. Wilson received the highest medal for noncombat bravery for rescuing two women trapped in a burning vehicle following a car accident in September of this year. Sadly, Sgt. Wilson was killed in an unrelated motorcycle accident on November 16th. His 12-old son accepted the award on his behalf.



Also in the Corps,

U.S. Marines attached to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response-Central Command and marines from the Kuwait Marine Battalion recently conducted urbanized terrain training at Kuwait Naval Base. The integrated training helps to strengthen both forces’ warfighting abilities in close, urban environments.



On this day in Marine Corps history in 1972,

The Marine detachment of USS Ticonderoga provided shipboard security for U.S. astronauts after their successful Apollo-17 mission.



That's it for your Marine Minute,