    The Contracting Experience - Episode 6: Industrial Security Explained - Joyce Pappas

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2018

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Joyce Pappas is an Industrial Security Program Manager at the Air Force Materiel Command Information Protection office. In this episode of The Contracting Experience, Pappas demystifies industrial security and explains why it is important for acquisition professionals to understand how it impacts contracts.

    Does industrial security seem daunting or confusing? What is a DD Form 254, and when should you have one in your contract? What resources can you go to for help regarding industrial security issues? Joyce does a great job answering these questions and more on this episode.

    5:20 min – industrial security defined and why it’s important
    8:40 min – classified contracts and the importance of incorporating security classification guides
    14:50 min – What is a DD Form 254?
    18:00 min – defense contractor facility clearances
    22:15 min – Defense Pricing and Contracting Memo: Use of National Industrial Security Program Classification System within Wide Area Work Flow
    28:30 min – additional resources/information on industrial security

    For more information on the Defense Security Service and additional details on industrial security go to the DSS web site at http://www.dss.mil/.

    To read the Defense Pricing and Contracting memo, published in October, regarding the use of the National Industrial Security Program Contract Classification System within Wide Area Work Flow visit Air Force Contracting Central or https://www.acq.osd.mil/dpap/policy/policyvault/USA000710-18-DPC.pdf.

    If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

