Little Miss Susie's Radio Bit, "Banchan" gives you a little side dish on some information on Korea, Korean culture, and interesting information/words for your time in-country! Today's lesson: Age
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2018
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2018 01:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|55281
|Filename:
|1811/DOD_106315803.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Banchan (Side dish) Age - Radio Bit, by SrA Susan Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT