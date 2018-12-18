Air Force Radio News 18 December 2018 A

Today's stories: The Cope India 19 training between U.S. and Indian Air Forces at Kalaikunda Air Force Station in India has officially wrapped up. Also, U.S. Airmen and Soldiers from Ramstein Air Base and service members from seven partner nations dressed as Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and elves to deliver presents from the sky as part of Operation Toy Drop 2018, the 7th annual mission.