(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 18 December 2018 A

    Air Force Radio News 18 December 2018 A

    UNITED STATES

    12.18.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: The Cope India 19 training between U.S. and Indian Air Forces at Kalaikunda Air Force Station in India has officially wrapped up. Also, U.S. Airmen and Soldiers from Ramstein Air Base and service members from seven partner nations dressed as Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and elves to deliver presents from the sky as part of Operation Toy Drop 2018, the 7th annual mission.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2018
    Date Posted: 12.18.2018 16:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 55271
    Filename: 1812/DOD_106314458.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 18 December 2018 A, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFRN
    Cope India 19
    Operation Toy Drop 2018

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT