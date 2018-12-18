Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



Over the weekend,

An estimated 90,000 volunteers, both military and civilian, participated in holiday wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery as well as more than 14-hundred additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad. National Wreaths Across America Day is held every December to honor our nation's fallen veterans.



Also in the news,

Marine Sergeant Maj. Raphael Rodriguez relinquished duties as sergeant major of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island to Sergeant Maj. William Carter during a relief and appointment ceremony at MCRD Parris Island, December 14th.



In Europe,

U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa along with German soldiers with Fallschirmjäger Regiment-31, recently participated in a special training event in Seedorf, Germany. The training, which focused on infantry tactics and maneuvers, marked the first time Marines have trained with the German paratrooper regiment.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.