(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    12.18.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Over the weekend,
    An estimated 90,000 volunteers, both military and civilian, participated in holiday wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery as well as more than 14-hundred additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad. National Wreaths Across America Day is held every December to honor our nation's fallen veterans.

    Also in the news,
    Marine Sergeant Maj. Raphael Rodriguez relinquished duties as sergeant major of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island to Sergeant Maj. William Carter during a relief and appointment ceremony at MCRD Parris Island, December 14th.

    In Europe,
    U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa along with German soldiers with Fallschirmjäger Regiment-31, recently participated in a special training event in Seedorf, Germany. The training, which focused on infantry tactics and maneuvers, marked the first time Marines have trained with the German paratrooper regiment.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2018
    Date Posted: 12.18.2018 13:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 55255
    Filename: 1812/DOD_106312456.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    National Wreaths Across America
    DMAMAMM
    DMAMPROD
    Fallschirmjäger Regiment-31
    MCRD Parris Island Sergeant Major

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT