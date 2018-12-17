(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    12.17.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    The Marine Corps recently released MARADMIN 696/18, which changes the active duty service limits for sergeants in the Corps. Effective immediately, the service limit policy for sergeants is increased from 10 to 12 years of active Marine Corps service. Sergeants who remain eligible for promotion, meet retention standards, are favorably endorsed at the battalion or squadron level, and have not been twice passed for promotion to staff sergeant, may serve up to 12 years. Additionally, sergeants may apply for a waiver for active service up to 14 years, if favorably endorsed at the colonel level. Check out MARADMIN 696/18 at www.Marines.mil for more information on the changes.

    On this day in Marine history in 1941,
    SB 2U-3 Vought Vindicator dive bombers with Marine Scout Bomber Squadron 281 flew 1,137 miles over the Pacific Ocean; Which at the time, was the longest manned flight by a single-engined aircraft over water.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

