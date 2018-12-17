Air Force Radio News 17 December 2018 A

Today's story: Retired Gen. Lloyd Newton became the first African American to receive the Wright Brothers Memorial Trophy during the 71st National Aeronautics Association’s Wright Brothers Memorial Dinner in Washington, D.C., Dec. 14.
|12.17.2018
|12.17.2018 14:04
|Newscasts
|55242
|1812/DOD_106308582.mp3
|00:00:59
|2018
|Blues
|MD, US
|6
|0
|0
|21
