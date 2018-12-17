(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 17 December 2018 A

    MD, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2018

    Audio by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Allen, Senior Airman Timmethy James and Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: Retired Gen. Lloyd Newton became the first African American to receive the Wright Brothers Memorial Trophy during the 71st National Aeronautics Association’s Wright Brothers Memorial Dinner in Washington, D.C., Dec. 14.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 17 December 2018 A, by MSgt Jeffrey Allen, SrA Timmethy James and A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CSAF
    Breaking Barriers
    AFRN
    General Goldfein
    General Lloyd Newton
    Wright Brothers Memorial Trophy
    National Aeronautics Association

