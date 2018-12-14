(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    12.14.2018

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Nathan Hall 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Nathan Hall with your Marine Minute.

    The Marine Corps recently recognized Staff Sgt. Jason Pacheco, a recovering service member with Wounded Warrior Battalion West, and Staff Sgt. Destini Brown, a transmissions chief with 1st Combat Logistics Regiment, as Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton 2018 Male and Female, Athletes of the Year. Winners were chosen based on their athletic skills and how well they embody Marine Corps values.

    Also in the Corps,
    U.S. Marines with 2nd Reconnaissance Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, conducted High Altitude Low Opening jump training at Marine Corps Outlying Field, Camp Davis in North Carolina, December 11th. The 2nd Recon Marines worked alongside Brazilian Marines during the HALO training, strengthening their relationship and increasing operational capability between the partner nations.

    This week in Marine history in 1948,
    The Secretary of the Navy signed a "Memorandum of Agreement" with the State Department which laid the basis for the modern Marine Security Guard program at U.S. embassies throughout the world.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2018
    Date Posted: 12.14.2018
    Category: Newscasts
    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Nathan Hall, identified by DVIDS

    2nd Reconnaissance Battalion
    Marine Security Guard
    Wounded Warrior Regiment West
    DMAMAMM
    DMAMPROD

