Episode 11 features Lt Col (Dr.) Cynthia Rutherford who shares a powerful story of overcoming her childhood abuse, to include sexual trauma. She discusses how her painful life experiences taught her to be a better physician and an Air Force Officer.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2018
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2018 22:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|55218
|Filename:
|1812/DOD_106299753.mp3
|Length:
|00:51:07
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Blue Grit Podcast, by Maj. Anna Fedotova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT