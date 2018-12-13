(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Blue Grit Podcast

    The Blue Grit Podcast

    12.13.2018

    Audio by Maj. Anna Fedotova 

    Air Force Space Command Public Affairs

    Episode 11 features Lt Col (Dr.) Cynthia Rutherford who shares a powerful story of overcoming her childhood abuse, to include sexual trauma. She discusses how her painful life experiences taught her to be a better physician and an Air Force Officer.

    #USAFPodcast #BlueGrit #Grit #Resiliency

