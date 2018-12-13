Air Force Radio News 13 December 2018 A

Today's story: Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein discusses concepts of Multi Domain Command and Control, one of his key priorities. Also, follow Airman Magazine on Twitter for Air Force news and stories.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2018
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2018 12:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|55210
|Filename:
|1812/DOD_106298062.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
