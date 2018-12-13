(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 13 December 2018 A

    MD, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein discusses concepts of Multi Domain Command and Control, one of his key priorities. Also, follow Airman Magazine on Twitter for Air Force news and stories.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2018
    Date Posted: 12.13.2018 12:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 55210
    Filename: 1812/DOD_106298062.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: MD, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 13 December 2018 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

