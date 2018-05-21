(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Naval Station Rota 24 Hour Memorial Day Walk

    Naval Station Rota 24 Hour Memorial Day Walk

    ROTA, SPAIN

    05.21.2018

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Patrick Maher 

    AFN Rota

    On May 28 and 29 Naval Station Rota conducted a Memorial Day 24 hour walk. The walk is conducted to commemorate all Americans who have paid the ultimate price for their country.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2018
    Date Posted: 12.14.2018 06:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 55200
    Filename: 1812/DOD_106296999.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Station Rota 24 Hour Memorial Day Walk, by PO3 Patrick Maher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    Naval Station Rota
    Rota

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT