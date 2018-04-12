Date Taken: 12.04.2018 Date Posted: 12.12.2018 01:34 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 55054 Filename: 1812/DOD_106292359.mp3 Length: 00:00:50 Year 2018 Genre Blues Location: US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Soldiers get their teeth whitened, by Cpl Jonathan Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.