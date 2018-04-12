(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Soldiers get their teeth whitened

    Soldiers get their teeth whitened

    UNITED STATES

    12.04.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Jonathan Pearson 

    AFN Okinawa

    Soldiers on Torii Station are leaving the Dental Clinic with whiter smiles.
    Marine Corporal Jonathan Pearson tells us how.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2018
    Date Posted: 12.12.2018 01:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 55054
    Filename: 1812/DOD_106292359.mp3
    Length: 00:00:50
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers get their teeth whitened, by Cpl Jonathan Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFN
    Japan
    Okinawa
    American Forces Network
    Dental Clinic
    Soldiers
    Army
    AFN Okinawa
    Torii Station
    Teeth Whitening

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT