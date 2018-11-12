A local toy drive on Okinawa helps less fortunate children celebrate the holidays.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2018
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2018 22:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|55052
|Filename:
|1812/DOD_106291526.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFN Okinawa - Toy Drive Radio News Story, by LCpl Anika Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT