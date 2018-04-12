(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN Okinawa - USO Volunteer Radio News Story

    AFN Okinawa - USO Volunteer Radio News Story

    JAPAN

    12.04.2018

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Anika Lewis 

    AFN Okinawa

    Lance Corporal Samuel Jacksonwest, a Network Administrator, received the 2018 USO Pacific Volunteer of the Year award at Camp Foster.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2018
    Date Posted: 12.11.2018 22:24
    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    U.S. Marine Corps
    Award
    AFN Okinawa
    USO Camp Foster
    2018 USO Pacific Volunteer of the Year

