Steve Weber, a Professional Bowlers Association Team USA gold and silver medalist, shares what winning the gold means to him.
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2018
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2018 22:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|55044
|Filename:
|1812/DOD_106291368.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFN Okinawa - Bowling Champ at Kadena Radio News Story, by LCpl Anika Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT