This is your DoD News Daily Brief for December 11, 2018.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2018
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2018 16:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|55039
|Filename:
|1812/DOD_106290895.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DoD News Daily - December 11, 2018, by SSgt Jennifer Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT