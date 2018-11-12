(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    12.11.2018

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Nathan Hall 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Nathan Hall with your Marine Minute.


    Marines with the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade kicked off exercise Yama Sakura 75 at Camp Courtney in Okinawa, Japan, December 10th. Yama Sakura focuses on enhancing U.S. and Japanese combat readiness and joint service capability while strengthening bilateral relationships and demonstrating U.S. resolve to support the security interests of allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.


    Also in the Corps,
    The Marine Corps has officially ended its search and rescue operations for the remaining 5 Marines in the F/A-18 and KC-130 aviation mishap. The status of the mission now stands as a recovery operation to locate the five remaining Marines, who have officially been pronounced deceased, and recover parts of the aircraft to further determine the cause of the crash. The families of the five deceased Marines lost in this tragic event have been notified. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Marines involved and their families.




    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2018
    Date Posted: 12.11.2018 15:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 55037
    Filename: 1812/DOD_106290605.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Nathan Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KC-130
    Yama Sakura
    Recovery Operations
    DMAMAMM
    DMAMPROD

