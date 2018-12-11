(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 11 December 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    12.11.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: Two Airmen within Air Force Special Operations Command were selected to compete with the USA Bobsled team. Also, FYI has information to help Airmen understand their retirement options.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 11 December 2018 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bobsled
    AFSOC
    Olympics
    Team USA
    FYI
    AFRN
    BRS

