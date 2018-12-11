(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 11 December 2018 A

    12.11.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: According to Air Force leadership, the critical design review of the B-21 bomber aircraft highlights the significant progress that has been made on the B-21 since the engineering and manufacturing development phase began nearly three years ago.

    

    Date Taken: 12.11.2018
    Date Posted: 12.11.2018 14:59
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 11 December 2018 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

