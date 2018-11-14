The Pillars 54 - An Interview with Maj. (Dr.) Reed Reichwald

Chaplain (Maj.) Jim Bridgham, wing chaplain and Jerry Walker III, Ph.D., Human Factors Program Manager, 363rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, 25th Air Force, continue their podcast, "The Pillars," with and interview with Maj. (Dr.) Reed Reichwald, wing psychologist/surgeon general. Previous podcast topics include: Personal Growth, Goals, Sleep, Caffeine, Morning Routines and Meditation. All of the available podcasts can be found on DVIDS, iTunes and YouTube.