Naval Station Rota, Spain October 2018 Town Hall Telescoped

This is a telescoped version of the October 2018 Naval Station Rota, Spain Town Hall broadcast aired via radio and social media by AFN Rota.



During this quarterly event the base CO Capt. Mike MacNicholl speaks to military and civilian base employees about issues that concern them and also has guest speakers from the base hospital, school, housing office, commissary and more. During this event guests are encouraged to participate and ask questions either in person or via social media.



MC1(SW/AW) Lauren Howes

MC2(SW) Patrick Maher

IC2(SW) Dillion Lockhart

MC2(SW) Pasquale Sena