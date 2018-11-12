Media Center Japan Pacific Pulse

Service members participate in exercise Yama Sakura in Hokkaido Japan, and Airmen from around the world deliver toys and supplies to remote islands across the Pacific during operation Christmas drop.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2018
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2018 01:57
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
