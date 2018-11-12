(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Media Center Japan Pacific Pulse

    Media Center Japan Pacific Pulse

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.11.2018

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Mohr 

    Media Center - Japan

    Service members participate in exercise Yama Sakura in Hokkaido Japan, and Airmen from around the world deliver toys and supplies to remote islands across the Pacific during operation Christmas drop.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2018
    Date Posted: 12.11.2018 01:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 55026
    Filename: 1812/DOD_106288701.mp3
    Length: 00:01:30
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Media Center Japan Pacific Pulse, by PO2 Taylor Mohr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Yama Sakura
    Operation Christmas Drop
    OCD
    YS18

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT