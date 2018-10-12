Marine Minute

U.S. Marines with 6th Marine Regiment concluded the 6th Marine Regiment Field Exercise aboard Camp Lejeune, N.C., Dec. 7, 2018. The regimental exercise utilizes combat capabilities from across the Marine Air-Ground Task Force; including external lift operations, military operation in urban terrain and M777 howitzer training; to enhance mission readiness.



On this day in Marine Corps History,

In Bosnia, Marines from Marine Corps Security Force Company, Naples, Italy provided security for Allied Forces Southern Europe headquartered at Sarajevo. About 2,500 NATO troops would be in place by 19 December taking on the task of peace enforcement in former Yugoslavia from the United Nations



Also in the News,

The 7th Communication Battalion held the Activation of Command ceremony for the Defensive Cyberspace Operations Internal Defense Measures Company on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, December 7.



