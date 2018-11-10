(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Pulse: 10 November 2018

    Pacific Pulse: 10 November 2018

    JAPAN

    12.07.2018

    Audio by Senior Airman Dhruv Gopinath 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, schools re-open on Saipan after Super Typhoon Yutu and preventive medicine technicians demonstrate capabilities on Okinawa

    Date Taken: 12.07.2018
    Date Posted: 12.06.2018
