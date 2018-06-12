(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    12.06.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Search and rescue operations are still underway to locate the remaining five U.S. Marines who were aboard the KC-130 Hercules and F/A-18 Hornet involved in a mishap about 200 miles off of the coast of Japan on the early morning of December 6th. One of the recovered Marines is in fair condition and the other has been declared deceased by competent medical personnel. The aircraft involved were conducting routine training and the investigation into the mishap is still ongoing. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Marines involved and their families.

    Also in the news,
    The Marine Corps and other service branches joined the rest of the country in a National Day of Mourning in observance of the state funeral of the 41st President of the United States, George H.W. Bush, at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., December 5th. Nearly 4,000 military and civilian personnel provided ceremonial support during the former president and World War II Navy pilot's funeral.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    Date Taken: 12.06.2018
    Date Posted: 12.06.2018 14:44
    Category: Newscasts
