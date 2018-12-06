Today's story: Two PACAF B-52s deploy to Australia as part of exercise Lightning Focus.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2018
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2018 12:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|54959
|Filename:
|1812/DOD_106274516.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 6 December 2018 B, by SSgt Nicholas Koetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT