    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    12.03.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Michael Parks 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Michael Parks with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with Special Reaction Team recently conducted marksman-observer training on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan. The training provided SRT, with Marine Corps Installations Pacific Provost Marshal's Office, the opportunity to sharpen their precision-rifle skills, preparing the team for any situation that is above the capabilities of normal law enforcement.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Units finally returned home after a successful exercise Trident Juncture 18 in Iceland and Norway, December 1. The exercise allowed Marines to enhance their capabilities as a sea-based Marine Air Ground Task Force in a unique environment.

    On this day in Marine Corps History in 1944,
    Marine air assets of the 1st and 2nd Marine Aircraft Wings arrived in the Philippines to support Army forces.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil. December is National Driving Impaired Awareness Month, protect what you've earned Marines. Don't drink and drive.

    Date Taken: 12.03.2018
    Date Posted: 12.03.2018 16:32
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Michael Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

