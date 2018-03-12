Marine Minute

Corporal Michael Parks



Marines with Special Reaction Team recently conducted marksman-observer training on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan. The training provided SRT, with Marine Corps Installations Pacific Provost Marshal's Office, the opportunity to sharpen their precision-rifle skills, preparing the team for any situation that is above the capabilities of normal law enforcement.



Marines from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Units finally returned home after a successful exercise Trident Juncture 18 in Iceland and Norway, December 1. The exercise allowed Marines to enhance their capabilities as a sea-based Marine Air Ground Task Force in a unique environment.



Marine air assets of the 1st and 2nd Marine Aircraft Wings arrived in the Philippines to support Army forces.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.