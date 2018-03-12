Today's stroy: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON AIRMEN WERE QUICK TO RESTORE OPERATIONS FOLLOWING THE SEVEN-POINT-OH MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE THAT HIT NEAR THE BASE IN ANCHORAGE, ALASKA.
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2018
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2018 16:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|54926
|Filename:
|1812/DOD_106265768.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|43
This work, Air Force Radio News 2018 December 3 b, by SrA Timmethy James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT