AFN Kunsan radio news about breast cancer awareness month and Kunsan AB NDI (Non-Destructive Inspection) technicians.
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2018
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2018 20:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|54916
|Filename:
|1812/DOD_106263070.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFN Kunsan-Wolfpack Radio News 10-26-2018, by SrA shamar smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT