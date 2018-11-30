This is your DoD News Daily for November 30, 2018.
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2018
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2018 13:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|54906
|Filename:
|1811/DOD_106259025.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|15
This work, DoD News Daily - November 30, 2018, by PO2 Jennifer Lebron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT