    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    11.29.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Marines and sailors assigned to Task Force Koa Moana are currently taking part in Exercise Koa Moana in areas around the Indo-Pacific region. Koa Moana is designed to enhance regional theater-security cooperation between allied and partner nations with a collective interest in building military-to-military relations.

    Marines with the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit recently conducted fast rope training aboard USS Essex while underway in the Arabian Gulf. The training is designed to maintain expert level readiness in air mobility techniques while providing maritime security in the U.S. 5th Fleet Area of Operations.

    This week in Marine Corps history in 1950 during the Korean War,
    Chinese Communist forces launched a surprise attack on 1st Marine Division Marines at the Chosin Reservoir area. Following a brutal 17 - day battle in freezing weather where Marines found themselves outnumbered and overwhelmed, they eventually fought back and the battle entered Marine Corps lore as an example of the toughness and resolve of the Corps.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2018
    Date Posted: 11.29.2018 14:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54889
    Filename: 1811/DOD_106254568.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

