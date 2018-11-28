(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UNITED STATES

    11.28.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, attached to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response-Central Command, recently participated in Exercise Cunning Seahorse at various locations in Southwest Asia. During the exercise Marines trained in riot control and embassy reinforcement procedures as well as conducting realistic simulated patrols in order to enhance their infantry skills and combat readiness.

    Also in the Corps ,
    A Marine Corps Forces Command ceremony rededicated Camp Allen back to Camp Elmore in honor of Korean War Navy Cross recipient, Pfc. George W. Elmore, November 27th at Camp Elmore in Norfolk, Virginia. Pfc. Elmore served as an automatic rifleman in the Korean War and was killed in action February 26th,1951. He was posthumously awarded the Navy Cross for his heroism. Camp Elmore is the first Marine Corps installation to be named after an enlisted Marine.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

