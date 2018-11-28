Today's story: Airmen, Soldiers, and Sailors from across the country have been helping with the recovery of Tyndall Air Force Base following a direct hit on the Florida Panhandle from Hurricane Michael.
Date Taken:
|11.28.2018
Date Posted:
|11.28.2018 15:06
Category:
|Newscasts
Audio ID:
|54831
Filename:
|1811/DOD_106252380.mp3
Length:
|00:00:59
Year
|2018
Genre
|Blues
Location:
|US
This work, Air Force Radio News 28 November 2018 B, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
