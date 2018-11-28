(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 28 November 2018 B

    Air Force Radio News 28 November 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    11.28.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: Airmen, Soldiers, and Sailors from across the country have been helping with the recovery of Tyndall Air Force Base following a direct hit on the Florida Panhandle from Hurricane Michael.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2018
    Date Posted: 11.28.2018 15:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54831
    Filename: 1811/DOD_106252380.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 28 November 2018 B, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Tyndall AFB
    Relief
    Tyndall Air Force Base
    Recovery effort
    AFRN
    Hurricane Michael
    Joit

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT