Date Taken: 09.06.2018 Date Posted: 11.28.2018 14:59 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 54827 Filename: 1811/DOD_106252016.mp3 Length: 00:02:29 Artist Benjamin Bugenig Year 2018 Genre Classical Location: US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Uniforms of Old, by SrA Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.