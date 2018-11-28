The Contracting Experience - Episode 5: Speed in Competitive Acquisitions - Brian Morris

On this episode we are joined by Brian Morris, a procurement analyst on the Air Force Contracting field support team. He talks about ways the field support team can help competitive acquisition teams through training and guidance on competitive selection strategies. He discusses the focus on speed and gives advice on how teams can set themselves up for success in competitive acquisitions.



Enjoy the conversation, and consider how resources like Brian and some of the more experienced workforce can provide knowledge and perspective to the development of acquisition strategies.



Fast-forward to hear....

...experienced professional resources (1:30)

...Air Force Contracting field support team information (3:30)

...suggestions for competitive acquisition success (5:00)

...what acquisition professionals should remember from history (18:20)

...what Brian enjoys about his job (22:40)



Contact Gregg Oneal at gregory.s.oneal.civ@mail.mil for more information on how the Air Force Contracting field support team can assist your acquisition team.



If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.