(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 5: Speed in Competitive Acquisitions - Brian Morris

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 5: Speed in Competitive Acquisitions - Brian Morris

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2018

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Materiel Command

    On this episode we are joined by Brian Morris, a procurement analyst on the Air Force Contracting field support team. He talks about ways the field support team can help competitive acquisition teams through training and guidance on competitive selection strategies. He discusses the focus on speed and gives advice on how teams can set themselves up for success in competitive acquisitions.

    Enjoy the conversation, and consider how resources like Brian and some of the more experienced workforce can provide knowledge and perspective to the development of acquisition strategies.

    Fast-forward to hear....
    ...experienced professional resources (1:30)
    ...Air Force Contracting field support team information (3:30)
    ...suggestions for competitive acquisition success (5:00)
    ...what acquisition professionals should remember from history (18:20)
    ...what Brian enjoys about his job (22:40)

    Contact Gregg Oneal at gregory.s.oneal.civ@mail.mil for more information on how the Air Force Contracting field support team can assist your acquisition team.

    If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2018
    Date Posted: 11.28.2018 11:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54825
    Filename: 1811/DOD_106251771.mp3
    Length: 00:26:04
    Year 2018
    Genre Podcast
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 20

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Contracting Experience - Episode 5: Speed in Competitive Acquisitions - Brian Morris, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    podcast
    Contracting
    AFMC
    Acquisitions
    AFMC/PK
    The Contracting Experience

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT