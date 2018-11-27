Electronic ambient music trick, composed by SrA Benjamin Bugenig for free use in military motion video products.
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2018
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2018 16:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|54821
|Filename:
|1811/DOD_106249850.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Genre
|Electronic
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A Look-Music Track, by SrA Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
