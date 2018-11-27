Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa, along with service members from Spain, participated in GRUFLEX in Sierra De Retin, Spain, November 23rd. GRUFLEX is a multinational amphibious exercise led by the Spanish navy and focuses on enhancing multilateral tactics and building partner relations through shared training events.



In the Pacific,

F-35B Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 landed at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Japan, November 27th, marking the first time the Corps' latest stealth fighter jet has made its way to the Marine air station.



Also in the news,

Don't forget to a flu shot this year if you haven't done so already. The Department of Defense goal is to have 90 percent of all personnel vaccinated no later than December 15th. All active-duty members are eligible to use all TriCare authorized pharmacies at no cost. Also make sure to deliver any vaccination documentation to the appropriate medical personnel so that it can be updated in your medical record.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.