(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    11.27.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa, along with service members from Spain, participated in GRUFLEX in Sierra De Retin, Spain, November 23rd. GRUFLEX is a multinational amphibious exercise led by the Spanish navy and focuses on enhancing multilateral tactics and building partner relations through shared training events.

    In the Pacific,
    F-35B Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 landed at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Japan, November 27th, marking the first time the Corps' latest stealth fighter jet has made its way to the Marine air station.

    Also in the news,
    Don't forget to a flu shot this year if you haven't done so already. The Department of Defense goal is to have 90 percent of all personnel vaccinated no later than December 15th. All active-duty members are eligible to use all TriCare authorized pharmacies at no cost. Also make sure to deliver any vaccination documentation to the appropriate medical personnel so that it can be updated in your medical record.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2018
    Date Posted: 11.27.2018 14:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54816
    Filename: 1811/DOD_106249377.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Medical
    Japan
    Okinawa
    Flu Shot
    DoD
    USMC
    Marine Corps Air Station Futenma
    Pacific
    Marine Corps Aviation
    DMA
    Defense Media Activity
    TriCare
    Spain
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Exercise
    Training
    MCAS Futenma
    F-35B Lightning II
    Marines.mil
    Marine Minute
    VMFA 121
    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121
    SPMAGTF-CRA
    Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa
    DMAMAMM
    GRUFLEX
    Sierra De Retin

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT