(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Shell Shock music track

    Shell Shock music track

    UNITED STATES

    10.03.2018

    Audio by Senior Airman Benjamin Bugenig 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    Free use music track composed and created in Garageband by SrA Benjamin Bugenig

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2018
    Date Posted: 11.26.2018 19:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54805
    Filename: 1811/DOD_106247065.mp3
    Length: 00:01:56
    Artist Benjamin Bugenig
    Year 2018
    Genre Electronic
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shell Shock music track, by SrA Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    bed
    Music
    9rw
    free use
    garageband

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT