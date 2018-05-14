Date Taken: 05.14.2018 Date Posted: 11.26.2018 18:37 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 54777 Filename: 1811/DOD_106246956.mp3 Length: 00:01:04 Artist Benjamin Bugenig Year 2018 Genre Acoustic/Up Beat Location: US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Acoustic Good Times, by SrA Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.